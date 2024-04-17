More than 2,500 industry professionals to connect at Propak Ghana next week

More than 2,500 industry profes­sionals are expected to attend this year’s West Africa’s largest Packaging, Plastics, Food Processing and Print Exhibition (Propak Ghana 2004) to connect with over 100 brands.

Opening next Tuesday, Propak Ghana returns for the 2nd edition of the industry lead­ing event for industry players.

A statement issued by the organisers said, “The confer­ence sessions taking place at the exhibition are now complete and have been curated as a series of discussions featuring leaders and innovators from a cross section of sectors, designed to spark meaningful conversations within the industry and its auxiliary services.”

The statement said the first day would bring together a wide range of companies and sessions that cover smarter packaging, packaging innovation, the impact of digital printing on branding and labelling and opportunities in sustainable packaging in Ghana.

The second day has been put together in collaboration with the events Strategic Partners, KPMG, under the theme of ‘Winning with Sustainability’.

“The day will revolve around the central theme of sustain­ability with the day split to look at ‘Thriving with Sustainable Finance’ in the morning and ‘Empowering Sustainable Inno­vation’ in the afternoon. As ever, KPMG’s knowledge and under­standing of the subject area will provide exceptional insight for all those in attendance,” the state­ment said.

On the third and final day, the statement said the sessions would switch to trainer lead Executive Masterclasses, powered by the Af­rica Trade Academy with a session covering ‘Branding, Packaging and Labelling’ followed by ‘Opportu­nities for export marketing and AfCFTA Trade’, there is truly something for everyone at Propak Ghana.

Brands such as Resitech, Kane-Em Industries, Tinpack Industries and Finepack Indus­tries all taking stands alongside Almassa for Recycling – Egypt, Casfil – Portugal, Elecster Oyj – Finland, Royal Kaak – Nether­lands and Windmoeller&Holscher – Germany will be showcasing their products.

Headline Sponsors, Mohinani Group return with their flagship stand and speaking position and the Association of Ghana Indus­tries once again endorse the event as Lead Industry Partner.

