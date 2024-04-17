More than 2,500 industry professionals to connect at Propak Ghana next week
More than 2,500 industry professionals are expected to attend this year’s West Africa’s largest Packaging, Plastics, Food Processing and Print Exhibition (Propak Ghana 2004) to connect with over 100 brands.
Opening next Tuesday, Propak Ghana returns for the 2nd edition of the industry leading event for industry players.
A statement issued by the organisers said, “The conference sessions taking place at the exhibition are now complete and have been curated as a series of discussions featuring leaders and innovators from a cross section of sectors, designed to spark meaningful conversations within the industry and its auxiliary services.”
The statement said the first day would bring together a wide range of companies and sessions that cover smarter packaging, packaging innovation, the impact of digital printing on branding and labelling and opportunities in sustainable packaging in Ghana.
The second day has been put together in collaboration with the events Strategic Partners, KPMG, under the theme of ‘Winning with Sustainability’.
“The day will revolve around the central theme of sustainability with the day split to look at ‘Thriving with Sustainable Finance’ in the morning and ‘Empowering Sustainable Innovation’ in the afternoon. As ever, KPMG’s knowledge and understanding of the subject area will provide exceptional insight for all those in attendance,” the statement said.
On the third and final day, the statement said the sessions would switch to trainer lead Executive Masterclasses, powered by the Africa Trade Academy with a session covering ‘Branding, Packaging and Labelling’ followed by ‘Opportunities for export marketing and AfCFTA Trade’, there is truly something for everyone at Propak Ghana.
Brands such as Resitech, Kane-Em Industries, Tinpack Industries and Finepack Industries all taking stands alongside Almassa for Recycling – Egypt, Casfil – Portugal, Elecster Oyj – Finland, Royal Kaak – Netherlands and Windmoeller&Holscher – Germany will be showcasing their products.
Headline Sponsors, Mohinani Group return with their flagship stand and speaking position and the Association of Ghana Industries once again endorse the event as Lead Industry Partner.
