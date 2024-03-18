Swift response to school problems paramount

We commend the Minister of Education, Dr Osei Yaw Adutwum, for tasking certain special teams to all regions of the country to ascertain the true state of affairs in connection with food supply in senior high schools (SHSs) and technical and vocational education and training institutions in the country.

His action follows reports and speculations about the irregular distribution of food items to SHS/TVET institutions across the country.

In addition to the feedback from heads of schools and students, the teams checked the storage facilities and found that all the schools had adequate stock of food.

The minister’s approach is scientific as it captures the true state of affairs and such an approach is what we expect all ministers and other leaders to adopt to solve problems in their jurisdictions.

Anything short of a scientific approach would not help in adopting the right measures to solve the problems or provide the expected response.

This can worsen matters and bring embarrassment to a minister of state or any other leader as it happens at times.

We know the Minister is not the only public official doing that though, but we encourage leaders at the helm of affairs across the country not fond of the scientific approach to solving problems to make it a habit henceforth.

The benefits are enormous, including helping to dismiss rumours and propaganda; saving oneself embarrassment; and putting the minds of stakeholders at rest.

In the case of Education Minister’s move, for example, we believe parents of students of public SHSs and TVET institutions and other stakeholders in the education sector would have some relief.

Concerning the quality and quantity of food served in the schools, we wish to appeal that there must be regular unannounced checks because some of the stories in the public cannot be all mere rumours.

After all, there have been stories of thefts of food items by matrons and other kitchen staff members, which cause reduction in the quantity of ingredients for preparing the food and subsequently the amount and quality or taste of food prepared.

According to the Ministry of Education, to ensure food security in the schools, there was a prompt and up-to-date payment of funds allocated for the purchase of perishable food items for all schools.

It is not clear whether the payment was effected following the food shortage rumours.

Whatever the case is, we hear of heads of schools complaining about late release of such funds, which definitely affects the quantity and quality of food given to students.

We, therefore, wish to suggest that such releases must be done in good time.

The Ghanaian Times hopes the Ministry would continuously honour its promise of considering any school that has a peculiar challenge concerning food supply as a special case and treat it urgently.

It is only when the ministry provides swift and hands-on response to school problems that parents and all other stakeholders in the education sector would have confidence that the government prioritises the welfare of students, including the overall enhancement of their food security.