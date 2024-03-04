Sustain Savelugu garment factory for economic growth, employment

Many television stations in Ghana on Friday ushered in the month of March with the launch of Ghana Month programmes, through which Ghana’s cultural heritage would be put on a spec­tacular show.

Garment, textiles and apparels of different colours and styles would be at the heart of the four-week programme to com­memorate the month in which the country gained its indepen­dence.

However, beneath the com­mendable ‘Wear made in Ghana’ campaign lies a silent crisis—the fragile state of Ghana’s garment industry and a stark reminder of the challenges faced by this vital sector.

The recent groundbreaking for a €10.2 million garment fac­tory in the Savelugu Municipality, led by Messrs MUSOF Enter­prise Ghana Limited, emerges as a promising stride in efforts to resuscitate the sector.

This initiative not only envis­ages serving local and interna­tional markets but also aims at creating job opportunities, symbolising the nation’s commit­ment to industrial advancement.

Reflecting on our historical fabric, Ghana once boasted a vibrant textile industry, weaving opportunities for approximately 25,000 people through 16 large companies in 1977.

However, by 2005, only four major companies—GTMC, ATL, GTP, and Printext—re­mained, employing a mere 2,961 workers, according to media reports.

Such reports go further to add that the survival of these entities now faces challenges like pirated fabrics, high production costs, and weak enforcement of anti-piracy measures.

Against the backdrop of rising unemployment, the Ghana­ian Times finds the garment industry as a beacon of hope, presenting a tangible solution by offering sustainable employment opportunities.

Globally, nations like India, China, Bangladesh, and Vietnam have harnessed the transforma­tive power of the textile and ap­parel sector, generating millions of jobs and contributing signifi­cantly to economic growth.

The World Bank, recognis­ing the industry’s potential to alleviate poverty and provide meaningful employment op­portunities, has highlighted the importance of fostering this sector.

The African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) offers a gateway for Ghanaian apparel manufacturers to export to the USA and Ghana must not let this opportunity slip by.

We recall that last August, the Minister of Trade and Indus­try, Kobina Tahir Hammond, announced that a new garment and textile manufacturing policy and incentive framework, would be launched this year.

He said the policy that has gone through stakeholder consultations seeks to position Ghana to leverage global oppor­tunities, attract targeted invest­ments, and propel the industry’s growth.

The Ghanaian Times hopes that this policy would help change the narrative and revive the garment industry to harness the potential of garment manufac­turing.

The need for sustaining Ghana’s garment industry is real, and as we immerse ourselves in Ghana Month celebrations, our commitment must extend beyond cultural festivities.

The recent investment in the Savelugu Municipality is a stride in the right direction, emphasis­ing the need for sustained gov­ernment policies and initiatives to support the growth of this crucial sector.

A thriving garment industry is not merely about clothing; it’s a catalyst for job creation, economic development, and the realisation of a vision for a pros­perous and industrially advanced Ghana.