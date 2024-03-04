Sustain Savelugu garment factory for economic growth, employment
Many television stations in Ghana on Friday ushered in the month of March with the launch of Ghana Month programmes, through which Ghana’s cultural heritage would be put on a spectacular show.
Garment, textiles and apparels of different colours and styles would be at the heart of the four-week programme to commemorate the month in which the country gained its independence.
However, beneath the commendable ‘Wear made in Ghana’ campaign lies a silent crisis—the fragile state of Ghana’s garment industry and a stark reminder of the challenges faced by this vital sector.
The recent groundbreaking for a €10.2 million garment factory in the Savelugu Municipality, led by Messrs MUSOF Enterprise Ghana Limited, emerges as a promising stride in efforts to resuscitate the sector.
This initiative not only envisages serving local and international markets but also aims at creating job opportunities, symbolising the nation’s commitment to industrial advancement.
Reflecting on our historical fabric, Ghana once boasted a vibrant textile industry, weaving opportunities for approximately 25,000 people through 16 large companies in 1977.
However, by 2005, only four major companies—GTMC, ATL, GTP, and Printext—remained, employing a mere 2,961 workers, according to media reports.
Such reports go further to add that the survival of these entities now faces challenges like pirated fabrics, high production costs, and weak enforcement of anti-piracy measures.
Against the backdrop of rising unemployment, the Ghanaian Times finds the garment industry as a beacon of hope, presenting a tangible solution by offering sustainable employment opportunities.
Globally, nations like India, China, Bangladesh, and Vietnam have harnessed the transformative power of the textile and apparel sector, generating millions of jobs and contributing significantly to economic growth.
The World Bank, recognising the industry’s potential to alleviate poverty and provide meaningful employment opportunities, has highlighted the importance of fostering this sector.
The African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) offers a gateway for Ghanaian apparel manufacturers to export to the USA and Ghana must not let this opportunity slip by.
We recall that last August, the Minister of Trade and Industry, Kobina Tahir Hammond, announced that a new garment and textile manufacturing policy and incentive framework, would be launched this year.
He said the policy that has gone through stakeholder consultations seeks to position Ghana to leverage global opportunities, attract targeted investments, and propel the industry’s growth.
The Ghanaian Times hopes that this policy would help change the narrative and revive the garment industry to harness the potential of garment manufacturing.
The need for sustaining Ghana’s garment industry is real, and as we immerse ourselves in Ghana Month celebrations, our commitment must extend beyond cultural festivities.
The recent investment in the Savelugu Municipality is a stride in the right direction, emphasising the need for sustained government policies and initiatives to support the growth of this crucial sector.
A thriving garment industry is not merely about clothing; it’s a catalyst for job creation, economic development, and the realisation of a vision for a prosperous and industrially advanced Ghana.