Start Right Conference urges youth to invest in agribusiness, farming

The Chief Executive Offi­cer of the National Youth Authority, Pius Hadzide, has encouraged the youth to invest in farming, agribusiness, vocational and technical careers as these are cash cows.

He added that the informal sector employs 70 per cent of the country’s workforce, making it a viable space for the youth to venture into.

He was speaking at the Start Right Youth Conference, organ­ised by YFM in collaboration with MYO Global, which sought to equip the youth with knowledge about various issues affecting them

It created a platform for achiev­ers in various fields to share their experiences with the youth and also inspire them to succeed.

The government set aside the month of August as youth month, and being the go-to brand for the youth, YFM has lined up pow­er-packed activities to empower the youth.

The maiden edition of the Start Right Youth Conference saw distinguished and accomplished leaders from diverse sectors share insight on the theme ‘Investment Opportunities for the Youth: Suc­cess Stories, Potentials & Risks’.

Admitting some challenges existing in the informal sector, the NYA CEO assured the youth gov­ernment has put in place several interventions to deal with such challenges.

On his part, the founding chairman for MYO Global and Chairman of MIIF, Professor Douglass Boateng, urged the youth to harness what they have to create the future they want to see.

He indicated that the MYO initiative was a platform created for the youth to shape the future they desire.

He noted he was counting on the youth of Ghana to make an impact in the country, and highlighted the need for the youth to rise to the occasion and work together towards a solution.

Entrepreneur and politician, John Dumelo, also admonished the youth to cultivate the practice of patience in their endeavours, and avoid get-rich schemes.

He drew a stark contrast be­tween the impulse of placing a bet on a football match and the patient approach required in agriculture.

Kobby Kyei, a blogger, who also spoke at the conference, high­lighted the need for the youth to be vested more in issues of national interest rather than focusing on the trending stuff on social media.

He urged the youth to focus on hard work, rather than being glued to their phones and constantly focused on likes, and engagements on their social media.

Investment experts, Bubune Sorkpor and Felix Della Horsu, urged the youth to leverage oppor­tunities within their reach to solve problems in their societies and the country as a whole.

Head of YFM triangle, Osei Kuffour, thanked panellists and speakers for their insightful contribution to the success of the programme.

“I would like to express appre­ciation to all speakers, panellists, participants and all present here. My sincere appreciation to my team at YFM and our partners who have worked tirelessly to make this event a reality. Your unwavering support and commitment to the cause have been instrumental in impacting the youth today.

