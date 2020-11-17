Stakeholders of Peace Int’l urges Ghanaians to be patriotic

Stakeholders of Peace International (SPI), has urged Ghanaians to renew their sense of patriotism and readily identify with their country rather than tribes and political parties.

The Volta Regional Minister, Dr Archibald Yao Letsa,said that the outcome of the forthcoming elections would not change the identity of Ghanaians.

“For that matter, we must all resolve to live in peace and unity and forge ahead as a nation all the time,” he said.

Dr Letsa, who was speaking at a forum on peace, organised by the NGO, which is committed to peace and harmony, in Ho, last Friday, said that Ghana was more important than any political party, for which reason the citizenry must reject every divisive tendency and place the country before anything else, and join hands to lift high the flag of Ghana to greater heights.

He cited the Rwandan genocide, and said that for no reason should Ghanaians allow worthless conflicts to set them apart.

Earlier, Captain Nkrabeah Effah-Dartey, interim General Secretary of SPI, said that the choice of a president and parliamentarians by the electorate was no cause for chaos among the people.

“The people’s choice today may differ tomorrow, based on their aspirations of the time. Whether you wear a pair of jeans and a t-shirt or a straight dress to a function does not turn you into a different human being.”.

Captain Effah-Dartey said that Ghana was admired on the globe for its unity in diversity, which according to him must “never be dented by any political cause by a section of the populace. “

Nana Owusu Boamah, an executive member of the NGO, said that the desires of Ghanaians for accelerated development could only be realised in an atmosphere of peace and unity.

The function was attended by personnel of the various security agencies, journalists, representatives of public sector organisations, the clergy and members of the public.

FROM ALBERTO MARIO NORETTI, HO