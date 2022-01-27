Works, Housing Ministry assesses reconstruction of Appiatse community after destruction

The Ministry of Works and Housing (MWH) yesterday undertook a reconstruction assessment of Appiatse, the community near Bogoso in the Prestea Huni-Valley Municipality which was destroyed by an explosion last Thursday.

It is being undertaken in partnership with two of its agencies; State Housing Company Limited (SHC) and Land Use and Spatial Planning Authority (LUSPA), with the support of the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources and the Chamber of Mines.



Minister of MWH, Francis Asenso-Boakye, said government was committed to rebuilding the community and ensuring that affected persons were given the needed support to regain their normal lives.

He was speaking yesterday at Appiatse during a working visit to the community in the company of other Ministers of state, including Samuel Abdulai Jinapor, Minister of Lands and Natural Resources.

He noted that the visit was to assess the damage caused by the explosion which would inform the plan towards its re-development.

Mr Asenso-Boakye said the LUPSA would be required, as part of the plan, to develop the layout for structured residential facilities.

Already, the SHC, he stated, had done some considerable works in the destroyed community by enumerating and marking the buildings.

The government, he said, was yet to know the quantum of resources required for the rebuilding exercise, as well as the number of affected accommodation facilities.

On his part, Mr Jinapor said government’s response to the incident have focused on organising relief efforts, as well as conducting thorough investigations to inform next line of actions aimed at forestalling similar incidents in the future.

He said government would incorporate views and opinions of traditional authorities in the rebuilding process, as well as partner them in the disbursement of the support for affected victims.

He explained that although the reconstruction was a much-needed relief effort, the government would prefer professional and quality work, hence, the need to afford the experts the space and time to work.

Mr Jinapor noted that the government would first develop the necessary framework and mechanism for the rebuilding project.

“We want to go about it professionally. We will rely on the experts to get the proper advice. The experts will further develop the roadmap for the reconstruction to begin,” he added.

The Prestea Huni-Valley National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) Municipal Director, Louis Afful, confirmed that so far, 17 persons have lost their lives through the incident while affected victims numbered 876.

He said the residents, who were currently being sheltered in makeshift facilities, have commenced gathering and removal of belongings in view of imminent demolition.

Meanwhile, works on the section of road which was destroyed by the explosion is 80 per cent complete.

FROM CLAUDE NYARKO ADAMS, APPIATSE