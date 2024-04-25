Incorporate autism therapy on the NHIS – neurodiversity advocate

A neurodiversity advocate, Mrs Thara Brigitte Mills has called for the incorporation of therapy for special needs children into the national health insurance scheme.

Expressing concern over the distressing living conditions faced by some families with special needs children, she is advocating for equitable healthcare access, particularly for those grappling with severe neurological challenges.

Mrs Mills made the call in an interview with the Ghanaian Timeson World Autism Day observed globally on April 2 each year.

Urging immediate action, she highlighted the plight of families, particularly those with children facing severe neurological challenges, who were struggling to access essential healthcare services.

Mrs Mills stressed the importance of equity in healthcare delivery for all children, especially those with special needs.

She underscored the necessity of providing comprehensive therapy and medical assistance to children with severe neurological problems, whose families often bore heavy financial burden due to the high cost of specialised care in the country.

Mrs Mills who is also the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Mulan Neurodiversity School in Accra states that it was also very important for authorities to promote inclusive educational policies that catered for the diverse needs of all students, regardless of their neurological differences.

“By fostering an inclusive learning environment, I believe that children with special needs can receive the support and resources they need to thrive academically and socially,” she added.

In addition to government intervention, she highlighted the importance of collaboration between corporate institutions and individuals in supporting families with special needs children, especially those from underprivileged backgrounds.

Businesses and individuals, she said must also contribute resources and expertise to alleviate the financial burden faced by parents raising children with special needs.

With limited access to healthcare services and financial strains, many families with special needs children, Mrs Mills said were facing unprecedented difficulties in meeting their children’s unique needs.

“As policymakers consider strategies to improve healthcare access and support for families with special needs children, i hope my appeal will serve as a powerful reminder of the importance of prioritising the well-being and inclusion of all children in the society,” she added.

She reiterated that reducing the financial burden on parents with special needs children would offer every child the opportunity to lead a fulfilling and healthy life.

BY RAISSA SAMBOU