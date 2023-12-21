Speaker inaugurates 40 Parliamentary Friendship Associations

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, has inaugurated 40 Parliamentary Friendship Associations with the task to deepen Ghana’s legislative diplomacy with the partner countries.

The associations would be expected to build stronger relation with governments, civil society organisations on matters of mutual interests.

The partner countries are Algeria, Austria, Barbados, Brazil, Canada, China, Cuba, Czech, Denmark, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, Ethiopia, France and Germany.

Others are Hungary, India, Iran, Israel, Japan, Jordan, Kenya, Kuwait, Lebanon, Mexico, Morocco, Nigeria and Norway.

The rest are Panama, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Seychelles, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Togo, Turkiye, the United Kingdom and the United States of America.

Inaugurating the association in Parliament yesterday with the ambassadors, high commissioners and consular heads of the partner countries in attendance, the Speaker said the presence of the all 40 mission heads was a testament of the commitment of the countries to promote good relations.

Belated as the inauguration may be, the Speaker said “it is a significant milestone in the evolution of Ghana’s parliament and our efforts to deepen parliamentary diplomacy”.

He said geographically the centre of the world, Ghana has a special place in global affairs and MPs must take advantage of that and sell the Ghana agenda.

To him, the platform should be seen as one for comprehensive engagement in the areas of security, human rights, education, trade, transport, energy, environmental sustainability and intercultural dialogue.

Chairman of the Management Committee of the Friendship Groups and Deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, said the initiative would go a long way to further Ghana’s place in international parliamentary discourse.

Represented by the Second Deputy Majority Whip, Habib Iddrisu, Mr Afenyo-Markin was hopeful the engagements would help enhance the capacity of MPs for the benefits of the constituents and the country as a whole.

The Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, on behalf of the Majority Leader welcomed the constitutional of the associations and said it was time cross-country parliamentary engagements compliment presidential diplomacies.

The Nsawam/Adoagyiri MP said the fruitful engagements of the representatives of the people had become more imperative to underscore the essence of global democracy in addressing the afflictions of the world.

Mr Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, the Deputy Minority Leader, entreated members to champion the mutual interests of their constituents on the global stage.

BY JULIUS YAO PETETSI