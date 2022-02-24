Speaker: Concept of majority rule should pave way for participatory inclusiveness

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has observed that the concept of majority rule should pave way to participatory inclusiveness.

“Given the current changes, Parliament cannot continue to apply the old rules, procedures, culture and conduct whilst going through the transitional period, else the march towards democratic dispensation will be halted,” he cautioned.

Mr Bagbin stated that as leader of the House, he could only be impartial but he could not be neutral.

Speaking in reference to current issues before Parliament concerning the 2022 Budget Statement and Economic Policy, the Speaker underlined the need for continuous support and assistance for Parliament in order to deepen and strengthen the institution in its work since democracy would thrive in the West African sub-region only “if Ghana’s democracy succeeds”.

Mr Bagbin made the observation when Harriet Thompson, the British High Commissioner in Accra, paid a courtesy call on him at Parliament with a delegation to understand the times in which Parliament finds itself, the need for a bi-partisan approach, the experiences worth sharing and also wanted to understand Parliament’s perception of the various engagements with, assistance and support for the institution.

According to him, “if Ghana fails, others will fail as well”, there must be a mutually beneficial relationship between Ghana and the United Kingdom to ensure that the two countries support and assist one another in their national agenda because Ghana’s Parliament remains committed, dedicated and determined to strengthening ties with the United Kingdom, which has existed since Independence”.

That commitment, dedication and determination, Mr Bagbin explained, should transcend to the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA), whose mandate must be reviewed so as to cease to exist as a charity organisation and transition into an international diplomatic organisation.

He stressed on the need for the CPA to facilitate economic diplomacy, strengthen of democracy, promote fundamental human rights among member associations, create progressive links between member countries and the United Nations.

Speaking on the nature of Parliament, Haruna Iddrisu, the Minority Leader, saw the current composition of the House as a unique opportunity for the legislature to become more assertive and enhance the concept of checks and balances in the governance processes. –adomonline.com