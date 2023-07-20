SC dismisses application to stop LGBTQ+ bill

The Supreme Court (SC) yes­terday dismissed an application seeking to stop Parliament from considering the LGBTQ+ bill.

The nine-member panel presided over by Chief Justice (CJ) Gertrude Torkornoo said the court has not been convinced to issue such order since the matters raised would be dealt with in the substantive case.

Chief Justice Torkornoo

Other panel members are Paul Baffoe-Bonnie, Gabriel Pwamang, Mariama Owusu, Henrietta Mensa-Bonsu, Yonny Kulendi, Barbara Ackah-Yensu, Samuel Asiedu and George Koomson.

A researcher, Dr Amanda Odoi, filed a case at the SC alleging Parliament’s work on the proposed law is in breach of the 1992 Constitution. Her legal team, however, withdrew the case of contempt filed against the Speaker of Parliament.

Dr Odoi is one of two citi­zens, who have sued the Speaker of Parliament and the Attor­ney-General over the LGBTQ+ bill.

She contends, her checks show that the Speaker of Par­liament has been served with all relevant court processes, includ­ing one asking the court to place an injunction on parliament’s consideration of the law.

Dr Odoi said despite this, the Speaker caused the bill to proceed to its Second Reading in Parliament.

“That by his conduct in directing or causing Parliament to proceed to a Second Reading of the bill, in full knowledge of the pending suit and related interloc­utory injunction application, the Respondent has disregarded and disrespected the authority of this court.

“Such disregard interferes with the outcome of the pending litigation, brings the administra­tion of justice into disrepute and undermines public Ck side de in the judicial system,” she noted.

The court on Wednesday heard legal arguments on the issue of whether the case should be put on hold.

The Speaker of Parliament was not present, but his legal team led by Thaddeus Sory was present.

Lawyers for Dr Odoi, led by Dr Ernest Ako, insisted it was important for the court to put the consideration in parliament on hold.

“Per the nature of the provi­sion of article 108, assuming this bill goes through and becomes law and money is expended from the consolidated fund, we would not get the money back, meanwhile Ghanaians would not get the mil­lions that would have been spent on this law.”

“If the application is granted and Parliament does not pro­ceed and the substantive matter is determined, Parliament would just have suffered a little by not proceeding with the bill in the interim,” he stated.

Chief State Attorney, Dr Sylvia Aduse, told the court that Dr Odoi’s legal team has failed to show how it will suffer or which right of theirs should be protected in the interim.