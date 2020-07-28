Rawlings condemns lynching of 90-yr-old woman

Former President Jerry John Rawlings has called for a thorough investigation and arrest of all who were involved in the “cruel and barbaric lynching of a 90-year-old woman accused of being a witch, in Kafaba, near Salaga”.

“The police and other investigative agencies as well as the Attorney-General’s Department must ensure that this matter is thoroughly investigated and appropriate charges and prosecution brought against the perpetrators to serve as a deterrent,” he said.

A statement issued by his office yesterday said he was appalled by the violence meted out to frail Akua Denteh, who was accused in an “uncivilised manner of being a witch by a fetish priestess” and subjected to beatings on Thursday, July 23.

“We are in 2020 and such brutal abuse, especially of women should not be countenanced in Ghana since we rose up in unison when George Floyd cruelly lost his life in the United States and we cannot look on and allow something more callous to happen in Ghana”, it said.

According to the statement, domestic violence needed some more attention as too many people, especially women were being physically abused in their marriages and relationships, adding that “the strong hand of the law must be brought down hard against such culprits.”

While commending the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit of the Ghana Police Service (DOVVSU), it urged them to act more swiftly to prosecute those who abuse and terrorise their partners in marriage and other relationships.

“People have become brazen in their use of violence and a lot of more effort has to be employed not only by DOVVSU, but by the prosecuting authority and the judiciary to ensure that violence is not perpetrated on any individual”, the statement said.

The body of the late Akua Denteh has is being kept at the Tamale Teaching Hospital Mortuary while the Savannah Regional Police working to apprehend all culprits.