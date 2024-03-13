Oti people must heed peace admonition

We encourage the feuding factions in the communal conflict at Nkwanta in the Nkwanta-South Municipality of the Oti Region to heed the advice given them to lay down their arms and engage in dialogue to settle their differences amicably.

The admonition from the Oti Regional Minister-des­ignate, DSP Daniel Macha­tor, must be evaluated and embraced in the face of its underlining reason.

He says the development of the region depends on peace, which is a prerequisite for progress, and so it has now become imperative that all disputes in the region should be addressed amicably for a conducive environment to spur the region’s development.

It is not a good commentary that the region is entangled with chieftaincy and other conflicts that would lead to tension and unrest, thereby posing significant threat to the development of the region.

We think the minister-desig­nate is being magnanimous in his choice of words when and if he says “the conflicts would lead to tension and unrest”.

We recall, for instance, that in a renewed tribal conflict involving the Challah, Akyode and Adele people at Nk¬wan­ta, the capital of the Nkwanta South Municipality of the Oti Region, in November last year, four people were shot dead and others injured in a day.

The fighting also resulted in the burning of some houses in the town.

Consequently, some people fled the town and got dis­placed elsewhere.

This is a picture of what conflicts can do and so even though we have to be careful in our choice of words when dealing with conflicts in order not to inflame passions, we must be ready to be forthright with the facts.

Even though we agree that all factions in conflicts have their vested interests, they should accept that it can take only amicable settlement to serve the larger good, which obviously is what all the fac­tions actually aim at.

There can be elements in all factions who would do everything to hinder efforts for peace because of their parochial interests.

Therefore, the factions must not be conscious of only what they actually want ad­dressed but also those of their opponents so the spirit of consensus can reign in every negotiation.

That way it would be rare to have many conflicts taking root and festering in the country.

Unfortunately that spirit of consensus building has been ignored, making con­flicts festering and resulting in all manner of unpalatable situations.

Think of loss of lives and property to needless conflicts, as well as loss of livelihoods and displacement of people.

What can be more painful when you are forced to leave your native home or a place you have chosen to be your home?

You would have to start life afresh at your new settlement with all its attendant problems.

More importantly, planning for development of the con­flict areas by state authorities is also put in disarray.

Oti Region is a new region that needs to be developed and conflicts there can mar all the efforts.

Therefore, all factions there must heed the advice to seek peace for that purpose so that people living there, for that matter all Ghanaians, would find joy in the land of their birth.