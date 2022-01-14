No retrenchment at Ghana Bauxite Company …despite majority shareholder exit

No worker of the Ghana Bauxite Company (GBC) Limited will be laid off despite the exit of the company’s 80 per cent shareholder, Bosai Minerals Group from China.

A Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, George Mireku-Duker, has assured.

The assurance by the Deputy Minister came off the back of uneasiness and apprehension among the 700 workers of the GBC, who were worried about their job security and the future of the only operational bauxite mine in the country.

In a meeting yesterday with the management and workers of the company at Awaso in the Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai District in the Western North Region, he said the government was rather committed to reinforcing the workforce to enable it contribute to the growth of the national economy.

The meeting was to update the management and workers on the ongoing processes for a new strategic investor to replace Bosai Minerals Group.

Although he did not state timelines for the takeover of the new investor, Mr Mireku-Duker said all legal processes were being followed duly adding the company would soon “see a bright future.”

He noted that the government was providing the needed support to ensure a smooth takeover and ensure the company’s operations was not truncated.

The Deputy Minister commended the workers for ensuring a friendly working environment despite the anxiety and fears caused by the shareholder’s exit.

He said the government was counting on such harmonious environment in the mining sector for high investments and beneficial returns for the country.

Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Integrated Aluminium Development Corporation (GIADEC), Michael Ansah, further assured the workers that concerns about job security, extension of concessions, among others, were all being tackled urgently.

He said it was government’s plan to introduce stability to the operations of the company and with all stakeholders to ensure the company survives.

Chief Executive of Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai District Assembly, Alfred Amoah, called for continuous engagement and dialogue between workers and management to ensure peace in the mine.

Bosai Minerals Group from China, in August last year, wrote to the government about its intention to sell its shares and pack out.

The investor attributed its decision to exit the country to the non-renewal of the mining lease of the GBC which expired on January 9, 2022.

Prior to the coming of the strategic investor in 2010, GBC was making a loss of around $11 million a year.

The investor turned the fortunes round and returned the company to winning ways, recording a profit of $4 million in 2019 and $6 million in 2020.

