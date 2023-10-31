Nkwanta violent clashes: Police arrest 7, chase other suspects

The Oti Regional Police Command has arrested seven persons in connec­tion with a violent disturbance leading to the death of one person at Nk­wanta in the Nkwanta Municipality of the Oti Region.

They are Misere Adebo, Kwaku Atinka, Asanta Kabore, Kwabena Boss, Nana Bruce, Gideon Adjei and Kwame Afriyie.

The Oti Regional Police Public Affairs Officer, Deputy Super­intendent of Police (DSP) John Nchur, in a statement issued to journalists at Dambai, Oti Regional capital, said that the suspects in the company of others clashed with an opposing faction during a tradition­al festival at Nkwanta.

He said that the suspects were in the company of five other persons, who sustained gunshot wounds, apart from the setting ablaze of a number of houses.

According to DSP Nchur, the suspects were currently in police custody assisting in investigation, while efforts were being made to arrest others involved in the violence.

DSP Nchurthe body of the deceased was deposited at the

Nkwanta Government Hospital for preservation and autopsy.

He gave the assurance that calm had since been restored to Nkwan­taand security, law and order had also been strengthened.

Last Saturday, one person was shot dead at Nkwanta, following a clash between the Akyode, Challas and Adeles, all ethnic groups in Nk­wanta, over the choice of venue for the celebration of the annual Yaw Festival by the people of Akyode.

Nkwanta has become a ghost town as thousands fled to neigh­boring communitiesamidst violence and burning of houses.

The Ghanaian Times gathered that the fight was connected to

con­

land ownership and that the Challas and Adeles were against the choice of venue of the festival by the celebrants.

The Ghanaian Times also gath­ered that both the Nkwanta Munic­ipal Assembly and the Oti Regional Security Council (REGSEC) were informed and they agreed to choice of the Nkwanta M. A Junior High School (JHS) for the celebration of the yaw Festival.

However, the REGSEC later re­ceived intelligence that there would be trouble if the Akyodes held the festival at the M. A JHS park.

The council, therefore, wrote a letter to the organisersof the event on Friday, through the Nkwanta

Municipal Police Command, which was served on the Akyodes, the organisers of the festival.

The Akyodes moved the event to a different venue, but while setting canopies at the new venue on Saturday, information emerged that one of the chiefs from the opposing tribes organised the youth to attack them (Akyodes).

Upon hearing that, the Akyodes decided to face off the opponents, which led to injuries and death.

When contacted, the Nkwanta South Municipal Chief Execu­tive (MCE), Mr Bright Lenwah, confirmed the story, and called on the feuding factions to ceasefire and use the law courts to resolve any differences.

Mr Lenwah said he urged the police and the military to work together to ensure law and order in Nkwanta.