Mohinani Group supports Appiatse Community with water tanks

The Mohinani Group, through Polytank, has donated tanks worth GHC 32,000 to the Appiatse community to help provide the residents with clean drinking water.

The donation is in response to a call by the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) to assist the victims with Polytanksto enable them get access to potable water following the explosion that occurred in the community two weeks ago.

In all the group donated four pieces of 10,000 litre tanks and six pieces of 2,500 litre tanks.

The donation made through NADMO on behalf of the community, formed part of the group’s corporate social responsibility, to ensure that all vulnerable and marginalised Ghanaians are provided with access to clean drinking safe water especially in times of severe national disasters.

In a statement, Mr Ashok Mohinani, the Executive Director of the Mohinani Group, expressed condolences to the families who lost their loved ones.

Mr Ashok also wished a speedy recovery to those injured and prayed for the total healing for all the affected within the community.

He emphasised that Polytank truly cared about the wellbeing of Ghanaians especially in improving access to safe drinking water.

That, he added, was the company’s contribution to helping the country achieve Goal 6 of the United Nation Sustainable Development Goals, which stressed on access to potable water as a human right.

Mr Ashok expressed Polytank Ghana’s commitment to help in rebuilding the Appiatse community saying “our donation today is a testament of our brand’s promise to help alleviate the effects of the aftermath of the explosion”.

He, therefore, urged the chiefs and residents of the Appiatse community to maintain the Polytanks in to ensure their longer life span.

Polytank Ghana is an industrial revolution company that spearheaded the development of the plastic and paper storage and packaging industry in Ghana.

