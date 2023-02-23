Man in court for allegedly defrauding woman of GH¢475,500

A 42-year-old man, who al­legedly took GH¢475,500 from an unemployed woman under the pretext of investing the money in salted fish business, but failed, has been remanded by the Accra Circuit Court.

A warrant was initially issued for the arrest of Alex Kodua, after he failed to appear before court.

However, when the case was called last Monday, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Maxwell Oppong told the court presided over by Samuel Bright Acquah, that accused was arrested.

Kodua, charged with defraud­ing by false pretence, pleaded not guilty.

Mr Prince Omane Boateng, counsel for accused, prayed the court to grant bail to his client, saying he was not a fright risk and had a fixed place of abode.

Mr Boateng said accused would avail himself to stand trial, but prosecution opposed the request.

ASP Oppong explained that when accused was granted police enquiry bail, he did not complied with the bail terms.

The court remanded accused into police custody to reappear on March 1.

ASP Oppong said the com­plainant, Theresa Duku resided at Ogbojo, Accra, while accused resided at Oyarifa-Amanfrom, Accra.

The court heard that in October 2021, the complainant lost her job as a banker and accused, who was her friend, told her that he was into buying and selling salted fish, locally known as “Kako”.

ASP Oppong said accused con­vinced the complainant to invest her money in salted fish business.

Prosecution said accused de­manded and collected GH¢30,000 from the complainant under the pretext of investing the money in salted fish business.