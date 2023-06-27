Man gets 15 years for defiling girl, 12

The Circuit Court at Dor­maa-Ahenkro in the Dor­maa Central Municipality of Bono Region, has sentenced a 40-year-old unemployed, 15 years in hard labour, for defiling a 12-year-old girl.

Stephen Owusu pleaded guilty to a charge of defiling a minor, when he appeared before the court presided by Mr Osei Kofi Amoako.

Detective Chief Inspector (D/C Insp) Timothy Ahiaduvor, prosecuting said that the com­plainant is a project officer of Schaefer Child Development Cen­tre, a non-governmental organisa­tion, based at Dormaa-Ahenkro, while the victim was staying with the complainant.

The prosecution said, Owu­su gave the girl GH¢10 to buy kenkey for him, but the victim returned to inform him that there was no kenkey.

Insp Ahiaduvor said when the victim wanted to give back the money to Owusu, he held her hands, lured her into his room and sexually assaulted her.

The prosecution said Owusu gave GH¢10 to the girl, and the victim went to the project officer, who brought her to the police station and reported the case.

Insp Ahiaduvor stated Owusu was arrested and during interro­gation, he admitted the offence. — GNA