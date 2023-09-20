Man City ‘favourites’ to win Champions League – Ancelotti

Real Madrid head coach, Carlo Ancelotti, has said Manchester City must be considered favourites to win the Champions League this season.

City won the last season’s competition as their first Euro­pean Cup title which was part of a historic treble, beating Inter Mi­lan 1-0 in the final after eliminat­ing holders, Real Madrid, 5-1 on aggregate in the semifinals.

Madrid, who have won the competition a record 14 times including five times in the last decade, kick off their 2023-24 campaign hosting Group C opponents, Union Berlin, at the Bernabeu on today.

“I think City are favourites,”

Ancelotti told a news conference yesterday. “They have a squad which allowed them to win it last year, which hasn’t changed much. There are always surprises, above all in the latter stages, but right now City could be considered favourites.”

“Obviously [our target is] to get through the group stage, to go through the quarters, and to com­pete until the end,” Ancelotti said. “Making the last four, we can say that without too much pressure, that’s a target we can reach.”

“I see us as a team that will compete,” he added. “We’ve never thought of ourselves as favourites, and I don’t think City will either as of today.” —Reuters