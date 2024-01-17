Barca pair Deco, Laporta disagree on Xavi’s future

Two key board mem­bers at Barcelona are in disagreement regarding the continuity of Head Coach, Xavi Hernández.

That’s according to Jose Alvarez of El Chiringuito TV, who has late on Monday provided a fresh insight into developments behind the scenes in Catalunya.

This comes after Barcelona were taught something of a football lesson, en route to a 4-1 Spanish Super Cup drubbing at the hands of arch rivals, Real Madrid.

The nature of the defeat has since culminated in fresh calls for Xavi to be sent away, with growing sections of the Blaugrana fan base of the opinion that the Spaniard simply does not have what it takes to guide the club back to the top of Spanish and European football alike.

Drawn on the subject last night, Barca Sporting Director, Deco, was quick to reiterate the Catalans’ faith in Xavi’s abilities.

But, if the latest word stem­ming from the media is anything to go by, as much may well have been little more than a front.

This comes amid claims that the Barcelona hierarchy are in disagree­ment over the future of their head coach.

Deco, for his part, is understood to be keen to replace Xavi with ex-Blaugrana defender, Rafa Márquez, currently in charge of Barça Atlètic.

Club president, Joan Laporta, however, remains staunch in his backing of the former, adamant that Xavi will ultimately find a way to steady the ship, and get Bar­celona back on the track towards silverware. — Onefootball.com