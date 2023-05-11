South Africa wants to host 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup

A South African Football Association (SAFA) delegation led by President, Dr Danny Jordaan, met with Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, Zizi Kodwa, in Cape Town on Tuesday.

The Department of Sports, Arts and Culture hosted a budget vote networking session and post-budget activation in Cape Town on Tuesday and the SAFA President, Vice President, Linda Zwane, new CEO, Lydia Monyepao and NEC member TankisoModipa gave Minister Kodwa a timeline for South Africa’s bid to host the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Several personalities were in attendance at the budget vote network session and post-budget activation, including former Bafana Bafana captain, Lucas Radebe.

SAFA CEO Monyepao said the occasion was an opportunity to showcase the Association’s plans to welcome the world to South Africa in 2027.

“The aim of being here was for us to meet the Minister and brief him about the timelines for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup bid, with May 19, 2023 being the closest date, because we have to submit the bid agreement. We wanted to make the Minister aware of our intention to do this so that FIFA can give us the bid documents,” the Safa CEO told www.safa.net.

FIFA requires member associations to confirm their interest in bidding to host the FIFA Women’s World Cup by submitting the bidding agreement on May 19, 2023.

There were several stakeholders in attendance at the event in Cape Town and the SAFA officials will use the opportunity to also preach the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup bid gospel. – SuperSport