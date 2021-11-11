Mahama expresses disappointment in NPP governance

Former President, John Dramani Mahama, has expressed disappointment in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government because the COVID-19 pandemic has exposed the untruths of the government.

He blamed Ken Ofori-Atta, the minister Finance, for “cooking” figures to make the country’s economy look good regardless of the hardships the citizenry were grappling with.

“They said the economy was resilient and Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia said if there was any external shock, for six months, the country would not need any external intervention,” Former President Mahama asserted.

Speaking to citizens ahead of his last ‘thank you’ tour which was scheduled to be in the Greater Accra Region on November 9, 2021, the former president decried that within two weeks of COVID-19, the country went to the International Monetary Fund for money and quizzed the resilient economy.

Former President Mahama pointed out that the economy had no buffers, within two weeks of a COVID-19 situation, there was a lockdown; begging the International Monetary Fund for money which showed there were a certain culture of untruths about issues to deceive Ghanaians which is unrivalled and the truth unfolded.

According to the former president, the nation was in a state of despair, following the failure on the part of the Akufo-Addo-led administration to fulfill promises made to the citizenry and discovered the hopelessness after touring the country to thank Ghanaians for their votes in the 2020 elections.

“We are in a state of despair, people are sad, people have regretted because this is not what the government promised them, before the elections, they did a lot of issues including free water, free electricity and others and the government spent GHC11.9 billion of the COVID-19 funds from March to December and a lot went into convincing people.

“The government gave small business loans via MoMo of about GHC2, 000 but today, we are all paying that back and Mr Ofori-Atta will be presenting the budget and we will realise the economy is in tatters,” former President Mahama bemoaned. –ghanaweb.com