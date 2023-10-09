King Faisal, Vipers DOL match postponed
The Access Bank Division League Matchweek One between King Faisal FC and Venomous Vipers has been postponed indefinitely.
The decision was taken after Venomous Vipers suffered a road accident on their way to Ejisu to honour the match.
Players and officials of Vipers FC are currently undergoing medical treatment, a statement from the Ghana Football Association (GFA) said.
“The leadership of the GFA has been in contact with the club. All stakeholders have been duly informed about the post
ponement of the match,” the statement added.
“At this moment, the welfare of the players and officials of the team is our primary concern, and the football family wishes them a speedy recovery.”
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the club at this moment,” the statement added.