Illegal installation of new Bawku Naba: Tension mounts in Nalerigu • Attempt to arrest, Mamprugu overlord, kingmakers foiled • Youth go on rampage, destroy property

An attempt by armed soldiers from the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) who stormed the palace of Nayiri, Overlord of Mamprugu, Naa Bohugu Mahami Sheriga II, to arrest the newly installed Bawku Naba (from the Mamprusi faction), yesterday failed.

The armed officers from the GAF, numbering more than 50, entered the palace in Nalerigu, capital of the North East Region at about 3am Monday, with a bench warrant to apprehend the Over­lord of Mamprugu and the newly installed Paramount Chief of Bawku, Naa Sulemana Abagre, but their efforts were scuttled by the combative youth of the area.

The arrest warrant was issued by the Bolgatanga High Court One, directing the security forces to ap­prehend those involved in the en­skinment processes, after govern­ment condemned the Wednesday’s installment, describing it as illegal, and demanded those involved in the act be arrested and prosecuted in accordance with the law.

The government through a press statement issued by the Informa­tion Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkru­mah, maintained that, the Bawku Naba, Zug-Ran Naba Asigri Abu­grago Azorka the II, was the only legitimate chief in Bawku, warning no one should hold himself up as a Bawku Naba.

“The Government condemns developments in Nalerigu today, February 15, 2023 concerning the purported enskinment of a new Bawku Naba, describing it as illegal and a threat to National Security.

“The security agencies have therefore been directed to arrest and prosecute any other person who holds himself out as a Bawku Naba.

Further, any developments that have the potential to undermine the peace of Bawku will also be dealt with swiftly and in accor­dance with law,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, the Overlord of Mamprugu, Naa Sheriga the II, has justified the enskinment, explaining that, Bawku was under the jurisdiction of the Nayiri, and he was the only king with the authority to install a legitimate paramount chief of the area.

The armed soldiers, however, could not affect the arrest as planned, as hundreds of the youth thronged the Nayiri to mount a stiff resistance against the arrest.

The Ghanaian Times independent checks have revealed that the Nalerigu-Gambaga Constituency office of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the office of the East Mamprusi Police station, have been vandalised, with some administrators beaten, while trying to prevent the angry youth from carrying the act of vandalism.

The North East Regional Police Command declined to confirm or deny the act and comments on whether or not some of the irate youth had been arrested in connection to the alleged act of vandalism.

FROM FRANCIS DABRE DABANG, NALERIGU