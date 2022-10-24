Hotel manager remanded for alleged theft

The Accra Circuit Court has remanded a hotel manager in connection with the stealing of laptop and cash, belonging to a medical doctor.

Daniel Deku, accused, denied conspiring with two others, currently at large, to break into vehicle belonging to victim and stealing an Apple Mac Laptop valued GH¢5,000.00 and GH¢20,000.00 and USD5,000 cash.

The accomplices are Michael Quarcoo, alias Ofori Quaye, and Kofi Abdul Raman.

Police Chief Inspector Isaac Anquandah said Dr Benjamin Sarkodie, 56, the complainant, is a medical practitioner and resident of Ridge, in Accra.

Prosecution told the court presided over by Mrs Susana Eduful that Deku was a hotel manager and living in Bortianortogether with Quaye and Raman.

Chief Insp Anquandah said the police arrested Dekuat his hide out at Weija,in connection with alleged theft, which occurred at the Palace Mall, Labone branch, Accra.

The court heard that Deku mentioned Quaye and Raman as his accomplices.

Chief Insp Anquandah said that Quaye on seeing the police, escaped leaving his car behind and a search carried out in the vehicle revealed 20 live 9mm ammunitionand two sharp cutlasses.

The court heard that accused and his accomplices, who were on a stealing spree, spotted the complainant’s car parked at the Palace Mall, Labone branch.

Chief Insp Anquandah said Quaye, allegedly damaged the window and stole the items and money, while Deku and Raman kept watch for a smooth operation.

The prosecution said during interrogation, Deku admitted the offence and stated that he took USD2,200.00 and GH¢2,000.00 from the complainant’s car.

Chief Insp Anquandah said Deku told the police Quaye took the laptop and sold itand they (Deku and Quaye) shared the proceeds.

The manager will reappear in court on November 7, 2022. -GNA