Highlight morality to ensure public good

A call from President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to the Af­rican Christian Movement not to only focus on the spiritual growth of the people, but also their socio-economic develop­ment is in order.

We must admit that some Christian denominations and assemblies or congregations are already undertaking ventures geared towards the socio-eco­nomic development of their members and in some cases the larger society.

We can think of Christian denominations like the Presby­terian, Methodist, and Pentecost building schools and hospitals for the use of every citizen irre­spective of religious affiliations.

Then there are welfare, cooperative and other schemes to support the well-being of congregational members.

The contribution of the gen­eral Christian community to the development of the people, for that matter the country, is not in dispute.

If that is the case, then why the call from the President?

The President’s call is import­ant because it comes as a kind of reminder that the Christian community has to do more to help the people in the face of changing circumstances.

Today, poverty levels are rising, there are climate change problems, which are global, and there are local or national prob­lems like galamsey and associ­ated ills, teenage pregnancy and rising unemployment among the youth.

Normally, everyone would think that it is the responsibility of the state to solve these prob­lems but common knowledge is clear that the state alone cannot do so.

It is also clear that some of the people lack the understand­ing and implications of these problems and all they can do is to treat them as spiritual.

Therefore, we agree that there is the need for the Christian community to work closely to­gether with the state in tackling the problems that confront the citizenry.

The Church must have constant interactions with the state, ascertain programmes and projects being undertaken to address these problems and see where it can come in to improve the situation.

For instance, the Church must get clear understanding of the problems and make them subjects of sermons or homilies in the bid to get members un­derstand and accept the realities of life.

Also, it must enhance its welfare schemes to help needy members to undertake ventures that can bring them out of hardships.

In fact, one thing that is un­dermining the development of the country is lack of morality among the generality of the people, which shows itself in all manner of dishonest acts like corruption, bribery, cheating, shoddy work, and over-pricing.

When quantified in mone­tary terms, these ills cost many people and the country fortunes that benefit a few people, par­ticularly politicians and those in privilege positions of rendering services to the people.

It can only take the Church to highlight these ills and admon­ish the people to avoid them for the good of the people.

If truly, Ghana’s population is at least 70 per cent Christian, and corruption and all manner of evils are commonplace, then the Church has failed in its duty to help build the nation.

It can only take the same Church to reverse the trend and this is a very important role it can play in ensuring the devel­opment and the progress of the people