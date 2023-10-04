Hayye Yartey withdraws

The Electoral Committee of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has received a letter from a contestant, Abdul Hayy­eYartey, announcing his decision to withdraw from the upcoming election for the position of Central Regional Football Association (CRFA) Chairman.

The Committee has received Abdul Yartey’s decision and will continue with the elections with Robert Duncan as the sole candidate for the position.

The Central Regional RFA Elective Congress will be held on Friday at the Amoanu Royal Ho­tel in Dunkwa on Offin.

Other regions will also hold their Elective Congresses simultaneously