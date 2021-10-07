…as LOC boss asks for media support

Dr. Kwaku Ofosu Asare the Executive Chairman of the LOC, has appealed to the Ghanaian media for support in hosting a successful event.

He made the call during an interactive session with members of the Sports Writer’ Association of Ghana (SWAG) on Friday.

He said about 25 sporting disciplines would be considered for the Games with the focus to host and win.

He said the LOC was in constant touch with the Technical Department of the National Sports Authority (NSA) to get quality athletes to represent the country.

Mr. Ofosu Asare confirmed that the University of Ghana, Legon had been settled on as the Games Village and that all necessary works that needed to be done would commence soon as well as other selected venues and sites for the Games.

He mentioned that about 17 sub-committees have been formed but would launch the five urgent ones, adding that, Ghana has made a few changes in the Games to suit the traditional and cultural values of the country.

Ghana would join the likes of Congo Brazzaville, Mali, Nigeria, Algeria, Kenya, Egypt, Zimbabwe, South Africa, Mozambique and Morocco as countries that have hosted the Africa Games which was previously known as the All African Games. -GNA