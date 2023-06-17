Gt. Accra Div. 2 Middle League kicks off today

The Greater Accra Division 2 Middle League play-offs would commence today at the Accra Sports Stadium with attractive pairings lined-up for football fans.

According to the organisers, the competition would have six clubs (Zonal champions) in attendance; divided into two groups of three each to be engaged in a round-robin format.

Group ‘A’ has Still Believe FC, Danbort FC and Banana Inn FC with Accra Athletic, Auroras and Desidero FC paired in group ‘B’.

The Nungua-based Danbort FC side will open their campaign with a dicey clash against Still Believe FC, the nursery team of Kurt Okraku’s Dreams FC at the Accra Sports Stadium at 10am.

It would be followed by the second game of the day at the same venue between Accra Athletic and the junior team of Accra Hearts of Oak – Auroras FC, at 1pm.

Competition will resume on Wednesday with a clash between Banana Inn FC against Danbort at 10 am, followed by a 3pm game between Auroras and Desidero FC.

On Sunday June 25, Banana Inn FC will lock horns with Still Believe FC at 10am, followed by a clash between Desidero and Accra Athletic at 3pm.

The climax of the competition will see winners of the two groups crossing swords on Sunday July 2 to determine the club that makes it to the second tier of Ghana football.

A curtain raiser ahead of the cracker pits two top women teams in the GARFA League at each other with a trophy and other rewards at stake.

BY ANDREW NORTEY