Govt pays 50% of debt owed food suppliers

The government has released mon­ey for the settle­ment of 50 per cent of debt owed food suppliers of the National Buffer Stock Com­pany, the Minister of Food and Agriculture, Brian Acheampong, has told Parliament.

.According to him, the amount will hit the account of the vari­ous suppliers today, July 19, 2023.

In a statement to brief par­liament yesterday on the recent picketing by the suppliers, Mr Acheampong said all amount owed the suppliers would be cleared by end of August.

“Since 2017, Buffer Stock has done great business with the suppliers to the tune of GH¢2.7 billion. In 2017, it was GH¢81.1 million, in 2018, GH¢296 million, in 2019, GH¢431 million, in 2020 GH¢467million, 2021 GH¢692 million and in 2022 GH¢726 million. Buffer Stock has made payments since it started in 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021 in full,” Mr Acheampong said.

“Last week, we received GH¢­100million, which is 50 per cent of what is due to the suppliers and we have supplied the same to the Buffer Stock. We are hoping that by midweek this week 50 per cent will be sent to suppliers. I have also assured you that by the 17th of August, the remaining 50 per cent will be paid.

“We will commence pay­ment, hopefully (today) and in a month’s time, total payments would be made,” the minister said.

Mr Acheampong was sum­moned by the Speaker of Parlia­ment, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, a fortnight ago to brief the House on the situation, fol­lowing the sustained picketing by the suppliers.

They spent four nights at the company’s offices over the GH¢270 million government indebtedness to them.

Government, the minister said, was shocked at the mode the suppliers used to demand their money.

“We don’t have challenges with the suppliers so we are extremely surprised about the happenings in the last two weeks. We have taken it in good faith and will continue to work with them,” he assured.

Government, Mr Acheampong said, remained committed to the cordial working relation with the suppliers, and urged them to use appropriate means to communi­cate their concerns.

Kwadaso MP, Dr Kingsley Nyarko, appreciating the govern­ment for “swiftly responding” to the needs of the suppliers, said efforts should be put in place to avoid a recurrence.

“Let’s make sure this doesn’t happen again. I call on all stake­holders to have an unflinching faith and believe in the govern­ment because this is a govern­ment that listens,” he advised.

The Minority, meanwhile has again boycotted Parliament in support of their colleague for Assin North, James Gyakye Quayson.

As a result, answers to seven questions in the name of the Minority MPs published in the Order Paper, were considered to have been answered.

This is the fourth time in eight sittings of the House the Minority have deserted Parlia­ment to lend their support for Mr Quayson, who is facing criminal prosecution over charges of “perjury, forgery and deceit of public officer”.