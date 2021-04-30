GIJ LEADS GLOBAL CONVERSATION ON TWITTER AND THE AFRICAN FUTURE

The Directorate of Research, Innovation and Development (DRID) of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) will today, hold a panel discussion on, “Twitter and the African Future: Rethinking Digital opportunities and challenges.”

The discussion which would be held online through Zoom would have four speakers with diverse technological backgrounds and African studies speak to the subject.

The panelists include Dr Ezer Osei Yeboah-Boateng, the Dean Faculty of Computing and Information Systems (FoCIS) at the Ghana Communication Technology University, and Foster Akugri, Founder and President of the Hacklab Foundation (Focal Twitter Partner in Ghana).

The others are Maximus Ametorgah, Digital Marketing Professional and Technology Analyst, and Dr Emmanuel Asonye, a visiting research scholar and Assistant Professor of Africana Studies, University of New Mexico, USA.

The discussion comes against the recent spark of attention in the country and the world over, following the recent announcement by Twitter, American microblogging and social networking service to have its African Headquarters in Ghana.

The premier Communications University, GIJ is therefore, using this platform to extend the conversation beyond the euphoria it has created to pondering over the implication and opportunities of the announcement for the country, and the continent.

In addition, the discussion would also look at the prospects of the project on the country’s freedom of speech, democracy, participation in the governance process, as well as its development.

BY TIMES REPORTER