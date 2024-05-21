The Institute of Internal Audi­tors (IIA) is calling for deeper cooperation among boards, senior management and auditors of organisations to tackle financial irregularities that impede growth and development.

President of IIA, Joseph Dakora Zumasigee, noted that most finan­cial irregularities in organisations, both within the public and private sectors, had been occasioned by poor collaboration between boards, senior management and auditors.

However, he explained that cooperation was critical in ensuring that senior management use scarce resources judiciously, while enabling the auditors to appreciate and sup­port strategic decisions and actions by boards and senior management.

He was speaking to the Ghanaian Times in Accra on the sidelines of this year’s Internal Audit and Governance Conference.

“We need to work in collabora­tion to make progress. We can’t work exclusively and achieve the progress we all desire. There’s the need to create the required understanding between management and auditors, and deepen professional practices,” Mr Zumasigee stated.

Currently, he noted that some internal auditors faced resistance in their work from senior management in organisations, adding that the resistance had culminated in threats on their lives and toxic work environ­ment.

He asked internal auditors not to relent in providing professional advice, saying that, “if you fail to do so, there will be no organisation for you to work. Organisation will cease to exist due to lack of funds.”

Dr Eric Oduro Osae, Direc­tor-General of IIA, called on the participants to pursue certification in internal auditing in order to enhance their professionalism.

BY CLAUDE NYARKO

ADAMS