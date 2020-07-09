GhIPSS commends GOIL for embracing gh-link card

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Interbank Payment and Settlement Systems (GhIPSS), Archie Hesse, has commended GOIL for taking a giant leap to partner GhIPSS to upgrade its Point of Sale (POS) devices to accept all gh-link cards, noting it will bring enormous benefit to GOIL.

He said GhIPSS would pursue its mandate to migrate Ghana into an electronic payment regime, noting GOIL had shown great leadership and achieved a great feat partnering GhIPSS, emphasizing, “GOIL must be celebrated for this”.

He was speaking at a ceremony to launch the use of the gh-link card on GOIL’s POS devices across the country.

With this development, all gh-link cards used mainly by banks and other financial institutions can now be used to buy fuel and other products from GOIL.

The Chief Operating Officer (COO) of GOIL, Alex Adzew, who spoke on behalf of the Group CEO/Managing Director, Kwame Osei -Prempeh, noted the company is pushing a drive to increase digitised payments to help eliminate the use of physical money at its service stations.

He said it was of utmost importance now to eliminate the use of physical money, adding that digital payment for goods and services must be encouraged because of its convenience especially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Head of Payment Systems of Bank of Ghana, Dr Setor Amedeku, who represented the Governor of Bank of Ghana Dr Ernest Addison, said, given the exigencies of the times and the uptakes in electronic transactions, GOIL had taken the right step and shown leadership by collaborating with GhIPSS to broaden the scope of its electronic sales products.

The Board Chairman of GOIL, Kwamena Bartels said apart from delivering convenience to customers, GOIL’s move, the first by an oil marketing company, was part of efforts to drive the national digitisation agenda spearheaded by the Vice-President of Ghana.

A demonstration of the card usage and transaction was later done by GOIL’s head of Information Technology, Planning and Research, Anthony Twumasi.

He explained that using gh-link card at GOIL service stations offered an opportunity for good record keeping at each purchase with withdrawals recorded automatically on customers’ monthly bank statements, helping card-holders track and manage transactions.

Presently gh-link cards that can pay for fuel at GOIL stations are ARB Apex Bank, Bank of Africa, CBG, NIB, Republic Bank, OMNI BSIC Bank and ADB.

The rest are Best Point Savings and Loans, BAYPOINT, BOND E.Transact and Opportunity International.

The gh-link card POS device for GOIL service stations being unveiled