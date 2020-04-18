Ghana Police Hospital receives support from retired officers

The National Association of Retired Police Officers (NARPO), yesterday in Accra, donated assorted items to the Ghana Police Hospital (GPH) to improve upon its healthcare delivery during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The items included 200 packs of bottled water, 48 hand sanitisers, 10 boxes of hand washing soap, 10 boxes of antibacterial hand washing soap, 10 bags of rice, seven boxes of cooking oil and 20 packs of toilet roll.

Retired Commissioner of Police, Mr Kwesi Nkansah, President of NARPO, stated that the donation was the association’s way of showing gratitude to the hospital.

He stated that the group was aware of the dire situation facing medical institutions in the country, and deemed it necessary to lend its assistance.

“We cannot sit idle in our homes and leave our caregivers in the open, but rather we must join forces and give to those who in turn will take care of us when we are in need,” Mr Nkansah added.

He said the donation would give relief to the hospital, and ease the burden on personnel delivering health care to patients.

“It is our hope that others would do same, and that these items help both management and staff of the hospital as well as all who come to the hospital for medical attention,” Mr Nkansah said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Dr Marian Tetteh-Korboe, Medical Director of the Ghana Police Hospital, receiving the donation, thanked the association for providing aid to the hospital.

She said it was important that officers, both active and retired, donated items and resources to the hospital.

DCOP Dr Tetteh-Korboe said the items would help the hospital in providing care to patients both police personnel and the public, as 80 per cent of patients were from the public domain.

“Through these supplies we can improve our health care delivery and satisfy the needs of our patients. We have also set up a temporary space where suspected COVID-19 cases can be tested as part of our readiness to help society,” she added.

BY FREDERICK GADESE-MENSAH