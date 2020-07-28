Family of late Prof Mills pay courtesy call on NDC running mate

The family of the late Former President Professor John Evans Atta Mills on Friday paid a courtesy call on Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, the running mate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) at her office.

Led by Opanin George Aryee Thompson, the family linguist, they pledged their support and assistance to the NDC and Professor Opoku-Agyemang, who also hails from the Central Region and wished her well in the upcoming campaign.

A statement issued in Accra by Mawuena Trebarh, the Head of Communications, Office of the Vice Presidential Candidate, said the visit was after the wreath laying ceremony to mark of the eight years anniversary of the former President’s passing.

“The family expressed their delight and excitement about the nomination of Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, as the NDC Vice Presidential candidate and they advised her to focus on the task ahead and not be distracted by negativity from persons who do not wish her or the nation well”, it said.

The statement said Prof. Opoku-Agyemang, on her part, thanked the family for their support and assistance and also pledged to abide by their advice and work hard towards securing victory for the NDC in the December 7, polls.

“For me victory for the NDC means victory for the whole of Ghana and an opportunity to work hard to address the many growth and development needs that confront our nation today and it will also be a victory for the legacy that President Mills left this country,” it said.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang, a former Minister of Education and first female Vice Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast (UCC) was announced as running mate to former President John Mahama on July 6.

Professor John Evans Atta Mills served as the Vice President of Ghana from January 7, 1997 to January 7, 2001 and then President from 2009 until he died on July 24, 2012 at the 37 Military Hospital in Accra after a short illness.