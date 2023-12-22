FAIR to contest 2024 Presidential and FAIR to contest 2024 Presidential and Parliamentary elections

The First Alliance of Independent Reformers (FAIR) a new political party will contest the 2024 Presidential and parliamentary elections scheduled for December Seven, next year.

The party, which would soon be launched in Accra, would have Dr Nii Amu Darko, an Australia-based Ghanaian Medical Doctor as its flagbearer.

Dr Nii Amu Darko, who is also the founder of the party, disclosed this in an interview with Ghana News Agency in Accra on Tuesday.

He said the political party which would have the ‘Sankofa’ as its symbol has ‘Reform for Prosperity’ as its motto.

Dr Darko who has been practising medicine in Australia for the past 20 years, saw the need to return home and serve Mother Ghana.

He said he would establish agribusiness entities to enroll as many unemployed youths as possible to enable them to generate income for their livelihood.

Dr Darko also said he would set up a special health insurance scheme to cater for the health needs of the elderly and offer them financial support.

He said as a measure of reducing unemployment in the country, he will establish productivity enhancement programmes and employ the youth to make a living.

He said he would present parliamentary candidates in all the constituencies and God being his side would form the majority in Parliament.

‘I am therefore calling on all Ghanaians to join the new party to enable it to transform the country,’ Dr Darko added. -GNA