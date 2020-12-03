Election 2020: NDC will win 145 seats in Parliament – Mahama

Former President and flag bearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) John Mahama, has revealed that the party’s internal poll suggests it will secure majority in Parliament in the December 7 elections with 145 seats and also confident of winning the Presidential race.

“Everything shows that we will win. As for the Parliamentary, we have won already because our own final official opinion poll puts us at between 143 and 145 seats and that is majority in Parliament so what we are struggling for now is the Presidency.

“We shall win the Presidency by the Grace of God,” former President Mahama revealed at Nyanshagu in Tamale North Constituency in the Northern Region when he addressed members and supporters of NDC as part of his campaign tour.

He said for the party’s victory to actualise, supporters and members of the party must be extra vigilant on Election Day, all of us will be party agents on that day, and all of us are going to be vigilant, everybody own your polling station, we have nine-member Executive in every polling station.

“There will be two party agents at every polling station but the rest of you must go from house to house and pull all the NDC people to come and vote, when it is time to count all of you must come back to the polling station and witness the count and when they are counting you count with them.

“Open your eyes and count until they finish the counting, when they finish the counting all of you record the results and then WhatsApp it to your friends, let the results go out because the only way that we can lose this election is if we are not vigilant,” former President Mahama intimated.

Ghana will hold presidential and parliamentary elections on December 7, 2020 to elect a president and 275 legislators, 12 candidates including an independent candidate have been approved by the Electoral Commission(EC) to contest in the presidential election.

The presidential contest is mainly between the incumbent President of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Nana Akufo-Addo and former President Mahama of the NDC and is the third time the two political opponents will be contesting in the presidential election which former President Mahama won in 2012, while Nana Akufo-Addo defeated him in the 2016 polls. –Starr FM