EC to rectify issuance of double ID numbers

The Electoral Commission says it has taken note of some biometric voter registration (BVR) kits at some registration centres issuing voter identity numbers which have already been issued to previous registrants.

“This error has been corrected. The affected applicants will be contacted and issued with new ID cards with unique numbers.

“It is important to note that, the biometric and biographic details of the affected applicants are intact,” the Commission said in a statement issued in Accra, yesterday.

The Commission yesterday embarked on a one-day mob-up exercise to register persons who for one reason or the other could not register during the mass exercise earlier in August.

The exhibition exercise of the register which ended on Sunday has been fraught with irregularities with numerous names missing from the roll.

The Commission has assured it would rectify the anomalies before the register is finalised.