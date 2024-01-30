CBG reiterates commitment to supporting SMEs

The Managing Director of the Consolidated Bank Ghana (CBG), Mr. Daniel Wilson Addo, has reiterated the bank’s commitment to supporting Small and Medium Size Enterprises (SMEs) to grow.

“The overarching ambition is to secure market leadership in SME financing while solidifying its status as a resilient financial institution,” he said at a media event held in Accra.

The event sought to celebrate the impact of the Bank over the years and strengthen ties with the media.

He highlighted CBG’s significant role in supporting businesses, disbursing GHS 1.6 billion in loans to over 5,600 enterprises, with a specific focus on sectors such as energy, tourism, and agriculture.

CBG’s dedication to innovation, he said, was evident through the introduction of programmes such as the ‘CBG SME Adesua Series’ and streamlined loan processing, earning the Bank prestigious awards, including the Euromoney Award for SME Market Leadership in 2022 and 2023.

Mr. Addo emphasized CBG’s commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), particularly in health and education, showcasing the broader impact on the community.

Looking ahead, Mr. Addo outlined plans to deepen investment in digitization, upscale support for SMEs, prioritise customer service, and enhance operational efficiency.

He expressed gratitude to the media for the continuous support and pledged an unwavering commitment to transparency, open communication, and collaborative efforts that contribute to the economic landscape of Ghana.

Consolidated Bank Ghana LTD (CBG) is wholly owned by the Government of Ghana and operates as a universal Bank with 114 branches in 13 regions of Ghana.

The Bank has strong government support, a large SME client network, and a pool of diverse talent.

