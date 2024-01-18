Black Stars ready for Egypt task

The Black Stars will come up against record seven times African Cup of Nations (AF­CON) holders, the Pharaohs of Egypt, in the second Group B game of the on-going tournament at the Stade Félix Houphouet-Boigny today.

Ghana’s journey for a fifth AFCON title had a shaky start last Sunday when the Blue Sharks of Cape Verde beat them 2-1 in their group B opener at the Stade Félix Houphouet-Boigny in Abidjan.

The clash has become a must-win game for the Black Stars to keep them safe in the competition and look forward to another good result in the final clash.

In their 23 times meeting in all competitions, the Black Stars play second fiddle with only five wins, 12 losses and six draws.

Both teams have met four times in the AFCON, with the Pharaohs having the upper hand with two wins as against one by the Black Stars and one ending in a draw.

Coach Chris Hughton’s side is on a poor run of form in recent times, winning just one of their last six games across all competitions and suffered three defeats.

Ahead of the game, coach Hughton believes everyone in the team was aware of the task ahead and very much prepared for it.

“The level has to be higher today because we are playing a very good side and we need to get it right to be able to come out tops.”

For Jordan Ayew, they lacked concentration for 90 minutes and over, which cost them the first game, and having taken a cue from that, they would focused and be aggressive in all departments of today’s game to ensure they get the results.

When it comes to Mohammed Kudus, who missed the first game, he will need to pass a late fitness test today to be able to play accord­ing to coach Hughton.

Egypt on the other hand are in the chase for a record eighth AFCON title.

Coach Rui Vitoria believes the Pharaoh’s have what it take to scale the Ghana hurdle but was quick to add that it would not come easy against a very strong traditional side like Ghana.

“We are preparing to face a strong side; we are not looking at the results of past games to judge here, we know what football can be within 90 minutes,” he stated at a press conference yesterday.

