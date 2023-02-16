Black Starlets commence camping

The first batch of players of the national U-17 male team, the Black Starlets, have commenced camping at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence at Prampram, yesterday.

The players were selected from a recent scouting exercise that took place across the 10 football regions of the country, a statement from the FA said.

The selected players will undergo training, screening and also play trial matches to select the best players.

In all, about 150 players will have the opportunity to be observed by the U-17 Technical team led by Asante Kotoko and Ghana legend Abdul Karim Zito.

According to the statement, the second and third batches will report on February 20 and February, 24, respec­tively.

The first batch of players include Yaw J. Danso, Micheal Ocansey, Abdul Fatawu Yussif, Yin Melvin, Musah Yusis, Nicholas Tetteh, George Antwi Awuah, Adu Nicholas, Eliajah Kwalsi­mo, Abdul Shariff, Sowu Prince, Salam Alhassan, Ali Omar and Kamal Adams.

Those on the second batch include Arfa Nuche, Tetteh Narh Paul, Salaam Hamza, Kutha Prince, Tawiah Patrick, Desmond Darko Brefo, Adu Paku Rooney, Lawrence Gadeseh, Armstrong Richmond Asare, Merdecai Obeng, Ouedraogo Arafat, Kumah Bismark, Evans Yeboah and John Vorvor.

The final group is made up of Sakyi Joseph. Abdul Salam Ashraf, Tokoli Boyetey, Micky Obeng, Agambedu, Adu Christian, Ayamga Francis, Tobil Prince, Agyemang George Kwame, Fadil Rahman Yussif, Degraft Frim­pong Essien, Asamadu Ramsey and Issah Mohammed. –GFA