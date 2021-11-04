Hasaacas Ladies ready for CAF Champions League – face Malabo Kings tomorrow

Ghana’s Women’s League champions, Hasaacas Ladies, will tomorrow kick off their campaignat the inaugural CAF Women’s Champions League in faraway Cairo, Egypt with a clash against Equatorial Guinea side Malabo Kings at the June 30 Stadium.

The reigning FA Cup champions in August defeated Rivers Angles of Nigeria 3-1 to win the WAFU ‘B’ CAF Women’s Champions League qualifying tournament in Abidjan to book a place at the finals.

Hasaacas Ladies, was drawn in Group A alongside host WadiDegla, AS Mandé, and Malabo Kings.

They will play ASMandé from Mali on November 8 and wrap up the group stage encounters with host Club WadiDegla on Thursday, November 11.

After securing qualification, Hasaacas Ladies have strengthened the team with the signing of new players such as goalkeeper Patricia Mantey who joined fromImmigration Ladies, Blessing Shine Agbomadzi, Asana Yahaya and Burkinabéinternational, FatoumataTamboura.

The team left for Cairo on Monday with a delegation led by Chief Executive Officer of the club, Evelyn NsiahAsare, with 21 players, eight technical team members led by Head Coach, YussifBasigi, as well as some management members.

Coach Basigisaid that the aim of his side was to get to the final and win the ultimate.

“Just like the league, FA Cup and the WAFU ‘B’ qualifying target, we will take a match at a time and attempt to go all out to the finals and win the trophy.”

Captain of the side, Janet Egyir expressed belief in the team, stating that they had one of the best preparations ahead of the tournament and was optimistic about their chances.

Group B comprises of ASFAR Club of Morocco, River Angels of Nigeria, Vihiga Queens from Kenya and MamelodiSundowns of South Africa.

The two top teams after the group stages will advance to the semifinal stage.

