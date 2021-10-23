Beware of scam schemes

It is important for everyone in this country to bewary of various schemes that are designed by fraudulent people to deceive the public.

Various scams are put in place to influence people to believe that once they give out some money or valuable items to the scammers, they are likely to be rewarded in fantastic ways.

In the world of today, nothing comes easily to anyone so if maximum effort is not made to ensure enough results in the form of making profits or money, not much can be achieved.

If this is the case, then every person must work hard to achieve better results.

Some of the dubious schemes entail the recruitment into the police service and other security agencies, use of prominent names to deceive unsuspecting people, fraudulently asking people to bring deposits of money to be doubled or tripled by so-called magicians and many others instituted to deceive people in various parts of the country.

Any person can work hard and become rich so you need not go for rituals from anyone before becoming wealthy.

If such schemers can double or triple money, then they themselves would not be looking poor and wretched. This is what every person must know in order to avoid being deceived by such scammers.

People must also be aware of being enticed in a fraudulent manner to invest for huge interests within a short time. A lot of such schemes have taken place in this country and many people have lost huge sums of money or wealth.

It is important to note that hard work never kills, so any hardworking person stands the chance of making it in life if only the correct steps are taken.

Hard work is what is needed by students to come out with flying colours in their examinations. It is not by magical powers or so-called prophets that can make it possible to guarantee success in the lives of people.

We must all be aware of the scammers, so that the little money or fortune we have will always remain protected at all times.

The Bank of Ghana has come out with warnings on some scammers who desire to trick people through various schemes. People must beware of this and stick to the pieces of advice given by BoG, so that they don’t fall prey to any scammers.