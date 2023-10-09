Banks must be responsive, innovative to changing customer needs – Absa Bank Official

Banks must be responsive, agile and innovative to meet the changing and diverse needs of customers, the Chief Customer Officer of Absa Bank Ghana Limited, Evelyn Acquah, has said.

“To thrive in this dynamic landscape, banks must adapt and evolve with their customers’ ex­pectations,” she said in an article to mark the celebration of this year’s International Customer Service Week.

It was on the topic “Banking beyond Transaction: The Heart of Customer Experience.”

She said businesses existed be­cause of customers and customer experience should be at the heart of every endeavour in any progres­sive organisation in the world.

Ms Acquah said businesses must not just provide service but meeting the needs of customers.

“It’s not just about providing services; it’s about understanding what the customer needs, how they prefer to receive it, and when they need it most,” she stated.

The Chief Customer Officer emphasised that banking had undergone a profound transforma­tion in recent years.

Ms Acquah said the fundamen­tal task of a business, according to one of the greatest minds in Marketing, Peter Drucker, was to create and keep a customer.

“This underscores the signifi­cance of building a reputation that attracts customers to the brand,” she stated.

The Chief Customer Officer opined that customer experience was the cornerstone of Absa Bank’s reputation.

At Absa, we recognise the winds of change and the need to not just keep up but to lead,” she stated.

Ms Acquah saidAbsa Bank was committed to not only provide banking services but to stand by customers of the Bank, walk­ing with them on their financial journey.

“Our brand promise of “Empowering Africa’s tomorrow together” signifies our commit­ment to offering a unique experi­ence that embodies confidence and optimism,” she stressed.

Ms Acquah said Absa Bank placed the customer at the core of all its operations, saying “We understand that our customers are the lifeblood of our business, the reason for our existence. Thus, every action we take is geared to­wards their satisfaction, happiness, and trust of our customers.”

She said the experiences the bank crafted for its customers were pivotal in determining their loyalty.

“In today’s world, customers seek more than just products or services; they yearn for trust. Trust is the culmination of all our efforts, influencing the perceptions of our stakeholders and shaping their attitudes towards our Insti­tution. Building this trust requires aligning our values with our ev­eryday decisions and actions,” Ms Acquah stated.

Ms Acquah said”As we cele­brate International Customer Ser­vice Week, we extend our heartfelt gratitude to our valued customers. Your trust and support fuel our journey. We are here to serve you, and we cherish the privilege of doing so. Together, we embrace the future with confidence and op­timism, empowered by the strength of strategic customer experience.”

BY TIMES REPORTER