Adwoa Safo cut sod for construction of High Court in constituency

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Dome Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo at the weekend cut sod for the construction of a modern High Court Complex in the constituency.

The project is in line with an initiative announced by President Akufo-Addo to enhance the justice delivery system in the country and bring it closer to the doorstep of the citizenry.

Speaking at the event, the MP said the initiative was a clear statement by the government to create an enabling environment for the progress of rule of law, by providing the necessary atmosphere so that the judiciary can work in peace.

“The Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo led government, was constructing 90 courts with accompanying accommodation for judges across the country,” she said.

“Today, we the people of Dome Kwabenya are witnessing the fruit of this initiative by the president, with the commencement of the construction of this ultra-modern court complex.”

She quoted Articles 125(1), 139(3), 140(1) & (2) of the 1992 Constitution to buttress her point that since justice emanates from the people, Dome-Kwabenya being the most populous constituency deserves a court complex like this.

A befitting modern court complex in the constituency, Ms Safo noted would improve the justice delivery system and provide a more comfortable premises for lawyers and judges to adjudicate cases.

She said the project would also include a three bedroom house with an office and a one bedroom out-house to accommodate the judge.

She hoped that the new court complex will vastly improve the judicial sector of the Dome Kwabenya constituency.

Ms Adwoa Safo, who is also the Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection urged the contractor to expedite work on the project for the constituents to quickly make use of the facility.

BY ANDREW NORTEY