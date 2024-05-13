CBG commissions Sickbay Project at Berekum

As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) efforts and in line with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Consolidated Bank Ghana LTD (CBG) has officially launched the CBG Sickbay Project by commissioning an ultra-modern sickbay at Methodist Senior High/Technical School in Berekum.

The CBG ‘Sickbay Project’ is an initiative aimed at improving the healthcare infrastructure in selected secondary schools across Ghana, providing students with access to quality medical services and promoting overall well-being.

The newly commissioned sickbay at Methodist Senior High/Technical School is the first of many such facilities that CBG plans to establish under this project.

The sickbay is equipped with essential medical equipment, including beds, office equipment, and basic first-aid supplies.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, Deputy Managing Director of CBG, Mr. Thairu Ndungu, emphasised the Bank’s commitment to supporting education, health, and community development in Ghana to advance SDGs 3, 4, and 6.

“As a responsible corporate citizen, we recognize our commitment to the community and the importance of providing a conducive environment that prioritizes their health and well-being. The CBG Sickbay Project is our way of contributing to the holistic development of the next generation,” Mr. Ndungu said.

He added that the project was proof of CBG’s dedication to building stronger communities and creating a lasting impact on the lives of Ghanaians.

The Headmistress of the School, Mrs. Monica Oforiwaa Asiedu expressed gratitude to CBG for the valuable contribution.

“This sickbay will greatly improve the medical care that we provide to our students, ensuring their physical and mental well-being during their time at our school. We are truly grateful to CBG for this impactful initiative,” she said.

The CBG Sickbay Project is part of the Bank’s broader Corporate Social Responsibility strategy, which focuses on addressing key societal challenges in the areas of education, healthcare, and community development. The Bank plans to roll out the project to more schools across Ghana in the coming years, positively impacting the lives of students.

Present at the event were the Deputy Director-in-charge of Supervision, Berekum Municipal Directorate of Education, Mr. Stephen Agyei Munufie; Berekum Municipal Disease Control Officer, Mr. Fred Azu; Methodist Bishop of Sunyani Diocese, Rt. Rvd. Kwaku Effah, Deputy Managing Director of Operations at CBG, Mr. Thairu Ndungu, Director of Retail and Business Banking at CBG, Mr. Emmanuel Nikoi, and other management members.

