2nd Lady launches Wear Ghana Month campaign

The Second Lady, Mrs Sami­ra Bawumia, has launched the Wear Ghana Month, a campaign, aimed at promoting and showcasing the rich heritage of Ghanaian fashion, in Accra last Friday.

The event, organised by the National Commission on Culture (NCC) in partnership with the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Cul­ture (MoTAC) and Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), in March every year, is to support local designers and artisans.

During the month-long celebra­tion various activities and events would be held to highlight the beauty and diversity of Ghanaian fashion.

These include fashion shows, pop-up shops, exhibitions, workshops and panel discussions. Additionally, designers from Ghana would be given a platform to show­case their latest brands, collections, and connect with a wider audience.

Mrs Bawumia said the main goal of Wear Ghana Month was to encourage people to support and buy locally-made products.

She said the event would help to create awareness about the importance of sustainable and ethical fashion practices, boost the local economy and support small businesses in the fashion industry.

Mrs Bawumia said: “In addition to promoting Ghanaian fashion, Wear Ghana Month also celebrates the country’s rich cultural heritage. Traditional Ghanaian clothing, such as Kente cloth and Adinkra symbols, are often featured in the designs showcased during the event. This helps to preserve and promote Ghanaian culture and traditions”.

She said Wear Ghana Month is a celebration of Ghanaian fashion and culture that brings together designers, artisans, fashion enthusi­asts and the public.

Mrs Bawumia said: “it is time to appreciate the beauty and creativity of Ghanaian fashion, while also supporting local businesses and promoting sustainable fashion practices.”

The Minister of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Stephen Asa­moah-Boateng, stressing on the importance of wearing Ghana­ian-made products, stated that “the initiative was not just about promoting our local industries, but also about celebrating our rich cultural heritage and supporting our economy.”

“When we choose to wear Gha­naian-made products, we are not only showcasing our national pride, but we are also contributing to the growth of our local businesses and the creation of job opportunities for our people. By supporting our local artisans, designers, and man­ufacturers, we are helping to pre­serve our traditional craftsmanship and promote sustainable practices in the fashion industry,” he stated.

He said wearing Ghanaian made products “is a way for Ghanaians to tell the world that we are proud of our heritage and that we value the skills and talents of our local artisans and also a way for us to show our support for the growth and development of the country”.

Mr Asamoah-Boateng said: “So, let us all come together during Wear Ghana Month and make a conscious effort to wear Ghana­ian-made products. Let us support our local industries and promote our cultural heritage. Let us show the world the beauty and diversity of Ghanaian fashion”.

Mr Otua Owoahene Acheam­pong, Acting Executive Director of NCC, said the mission of NCC was to promote the growth and development of Ghanaian culture, to make it more relevant to human development.

He said that this year’s festival is an opportunity to promote national identity and encourage institu­tions to support local fabrics and accessories.

BY BENEDICTA GYIMAAH FOLLEY