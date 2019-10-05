SWAG to elect new officers today

All is set for the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) election today as members of the sports welfare body go to the polls to elect new leaders at the media centre of the Accra Sports stadium.

Incumbent SWAG president Kwabena Yeboah, will only need a confirmation for a second term as he goes unopposed for the top job.

In the same manner, two other members of the executive, Mr Maurice Quansah and Roseline Korama Amoh, incumbent vice president and treasurer respectively, will be free of the usual tension and anxiety that characterises moments like these as they go unopposed.

That leaves the competition for the General Secretary and deputy roles as well as places on the Executive Committee slots where there has been fierce campaign among participants.

But sadly, the withdrawal of Nii Addokwei Cudjoe from the race for the Deputy General Secretary position meant that the incumbent, Thomas Boakye Agyeman, will join the top executives going unopposed.

However, the general secretary position vacated by William Ezah will continue to be the highlight of the process as previous ExCo member, Charles Osei Asibey is challenged by Nana Prempeh, aka British man.

Although Asibey has become a popularly figure in SWAG and judging from his role as an ExCo member, he will bring his rich experience to bear but Nana Prempeh, who lost narrowly to deputy general secretary, Thomas Boakye Agyeman by 10 votes four years ago must have learnt some valuable lessons to strategise well.

Four heavyweights- Moses Antwi Benefo, Otuo Acheampong B.B, Ohene Bampoe Brenya and Helga Gokah will contest the two slots available for the ExCo position.

The four may have equal chances in the process but the quest to get more women on the executive could drive sympathy towards Helga who is beginning to chart a huge path on the sports media landscape.

BY NANA BENTSI ODURO