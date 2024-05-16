Ghana commits to deepen ties with EU

The Minister of Trade and Industry, Mr Kobina Tahir Hammond has reaffirmed Ghana’s commitment to a deepened partnership with the European Union (EU) towards a sustainable economic development.

Speaking at a reception as part of activities to mark this year’s Europe Day celebrations in Accra, the Minister said, the EU had been instrumental in Ghana’s development in various sectors since 1975 when the partnership was established.

“The EU has been a steadfast partner to Ghana with trade lying at the heart of the partnership. The Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) is a testament to our commitment to inclusive and sustainable economic development,” he stated.

“This agreement has not only facilitated access to European markets for Ghanaians but also ensured capacity building and provided investment opportunities,” he added.

In the year 2023, he said, trade between the EU and Ghana amounted to six billion euros, marking a slight decrease of about three percent compared to the 2020.

“While EU export to Ghana experience an 11 percent decline dropping from a 3.7 billion euros to 3.3 billion euros, import from Ghana saw a promising eight percent increase rising from 2.4 billion to 2.6 billion euros,” he stressed.

According to the Minister, it was therefore important to strengthen the bond of cooperation and network between Ghana and the EU for a brighter future.

The relationship between Ghana and the EU he said, was built on the foundation of mutual respect, cooperation and commitment to a common goal.

He added that, partnership was rooted in the shared vision for a better world with focus on peace, stability and prosperity for all.

“Together, we have worked tirelessly to address common challenges from climate change, environmental degradation, poverty alleviation and sustainable development,” he added.

The EU Ambassador to Ghana, Mr Irchad Razaaly, said the EU-Ghana partnership in recent times, had been stronger and the EU continued to express a clear appetite to reinforce this partnership even further.

“Next month, we will celebrate the opening of a new MS embassy (Austria) while others are exploring an imminent move. This developments are not a coincidence, but reflect the current state of the EU-Ghana relationship,” he stated.

“We share a commitment in safeguarding the rule of law and reinforcing democracy both inside our borders and beyond,” he stated.

He added that, they were interested in building a sustainable future for the next generations in Ghana while expressing appreciation to the government for collaboration over the years.

