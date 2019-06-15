Patrons thrilled @ Naija Ghana gospel

Patrons who were present at one of the most anticipated Naija-Ghana gospel event dubbed ‘The Move’ were elated with the performance of the various artistes.

Akesse Brempong

The Live DVD recording programme, which was hosted by the Nigerian Gospel artiste, Preye Odede, brought music lovers from both Ghana and Nigeria to witness ‘The Move’ of God.

The event was held at the Fountain of Glory Assemblies of God, Spintex, on June 7, 2019.

An hour and few minutes to the programme, Preye Odede and his Naija team, featuring Ghana’s Overflow Inc. hit the stage to have their final dress rehearsals before they departed to get dressed and ready for the night.

Tim Godfrey

There were song ministrations from Nigerian gospel musicians; Tim Godfrey, Prosper Ochimana, Godwin Eteng and Mera Owili.

On the Ghanaian side, the ‘My Everything hit maker’ Joe Mettle, gospel reggae dancehall Akesse Brempong and the well-recognised Ghanaian gospel group, Overflow Inc. also mounted the stage with spirit-filled worship, reggae and afro gospel repertoires.

The host artiste, Preye Odede delivered his first package from his latest album, which included his latest single, ‘For my good’ and other new repertoires featuring Akesse Brempong and Joe Mettle.

After a dazzling performance from African’s radical praise leader and musician, Tim Godfrey, who stole the show, patrons could not hide their joy on the memorable gospel event.

“This event was such an unforgettable experience and I wish it happens once again soon,” one patron told The Spectator.

“To have Naija come all the way to Ghana to host such a wonderful gospel event!, it is amazing, peaceful and mind-blowing. Congratulations to the organisers, they really did well,” another patron added.

At the end of the programme, patrons went home heart-warmed by the successful Live DVD recording of Preye Odede’s Live Concert.

By Sampson Kofi Annin Agyekum