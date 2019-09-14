Miss Ghana Foundation organises blood donation

In order to give back to the society, Miss Ghana Foundation (MGF) in partnership with National Blood Service has organised a voluntary blood donation exercise at the St Barnabas Anglican Church, Osu in Accra over the weekend.

This forms part of ambassadorial duties of Miss Ghana Foundation and it brand ambassadors to organise a voluntary blood drive at least once every quarter to increase blood stock at the National Blood Service.

50 units of blood were mobilised to augment blood supply at the National Blood Service.

Miss Ghana 2019 and her runners-up who are all brand ambassadors for the voluntary blood donation activities, appealed to individuals, Corporate Ghana and institutions to support blood donation programmes.

The Project Coordinator at Miss Ghana Foundation, Isaac Kojo Yamoah Quainoo, stressed on the essence to make voluntary donation of blood an everyday culture and that MGF would continue the advocacy programme on regular and voluntary blood donation.

All donors were educated before the process of donating. They were also refreshed right after the process and went away with lovely packages.

The exercise saw MGF Brand Ambassadors; Miss Ghana 2019, Rebecca Kwabi and her runner-up Deborah Opoku Sarfo alongside Mr Ghana 2019, Bright Ofori, participating in the blood donation exercise. Congregants of St Barnabas Anglican Church came in their numbers to donate blood voluntarily.